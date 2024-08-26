Selena Gomez shares message of 'hope' amid Benny Blanco engagement rumors

Selena Gomez is feeling “hopeful” amidst the swirling rumors of her engagement with singer Benny Blanco.
On her Instagram account on Sunday, August 25, the American singer and actress shared a carousel of photos with a hope that the upcoming series of her hit Only Murders in the Building will be enjoyed by the audience.
“Hope you all enjoy season 4!! We say thank you for watching!” penned the Emilia Perez actress.
She also detailed the series’ broadcaster and shared with the fans that it will premiere “on Hulu.”
The carousel featured the images from Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building’s Los Angeles premiere, which she attended with other cast members, including Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis.
“In order to pull this season off, it meant everyone—from the greatest actress ever to the greatest propmaster swaddling each one of our Pickwick Triplets — bringing the most of their love, talent, and ensemble spirit,” said John Hoffman, the co-creator of the show.
On the personal front, the Disney alum appeared to be shutting down the speculations when she graced the upcoming show’s LA premiere without a ring on her finger.
The rumors escalated after Gomez shared a mirror selfie with a heart emoji placed over one of her hands while Blanco was standing in the background.
Hulu's forthcoming series, Only Murders in the Building's fourth season is all set to hit the screens on Tuesday, August 7, 2024.