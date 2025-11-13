Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case 

Blake Lively scored a fresh legal win in her high-profile lawsuit amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
The Gossip Girl star scored a legal win this week after a defamation suit filed against her by Jed Wallace and his PR firm, Street Relations Inc., was dismissed.
The lawsuit was linked to her own complaint last December against Justin Baldoni over the production and promotion of It Ends with Us.
A source close to Baldoni told Daily Mail of Wednesday's ruling, “The two separate cases were each dismissed due to jurisdiction.”
The tipster went on to say, “The difference is that Blake largely blamed Jed for the alleged smear campaign, but regardless of the reason behind the dismissal, Jed is no longer a part of the larger suit brought forth by Blake.”
According to TMZ, a spokesperson for Lively said the latest ruling allows her team to build a stronger case when it goes to court in March 2026.
“With this decision, all of the retaliatory lawsuits filed against Blake Lively by Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and their crisis communications and digital teams have been dismissed,” Lively's rep told the outlet.
The rep added, “Ms. Lively will have her day in court on her claims at the March trial in New York.”
The ruling follows a judge dismissing Lively’s claims that Wallace helped damage her reputation online.
Notably, the case was thrown out due to lack of personal jurisdiction, as Wallace is based in Austin, Texas, not New York.