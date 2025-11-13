Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter pens special message ahead of wrapping Short n’ Sweet tour

The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker is set to conclude her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, later this month

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
The countdown for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour finale has begun!

With just six shows left before she wraps her thrilling fifth concert tour, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 12, to pen a special message for her fans.

Alongside a large carousel of captivating photos from the Toronto concerts held earlier this week, the Man’s Best Friend hitmaker wrote, “Two sold out nights in Toronto!!”

She expressed love for her Canadian fans and gushed over the enthusiastic crowd, noting, “thank you for the snow and the sweet sweet enthusiasm. i love you.”

The Grammy winner also left a message for her Los Angeles fans ahead of her final six shows, writing, “Los Angeles, we see you starting on the 16th for our final 6 shows.”

Carpenter’s dazzling gallery opened with a mesmerizing photo of her, standing on stage in a glamorous black outfit, as she engaged with the audience.

As the carousel progressed, it showcased several heartwarming and joyful moments from the concerts and the exciting backstage fun.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour:

Short n’ Sweet Tour is the fifth concert tour by Sabrina Carpenter in support of her sixth studio album of the same name.

The Espresso singer kicked off the concerts on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, US, and is set to wrap it up on November 23, 2025, in Los Angeles.

