Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with setback behind bars as release date gets extended

Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain behind bars longer than expected as his prison release date has reportedly been delayed due to alleged rule violations during his incarceration.

The Bad Boy Record founder convicted in July of transporting individuals for prostitution, was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October.

As per PEOPLE, Combs’ release date has now been pushed from May 8 to June 4, 2028, per Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

No official explanation has been given for the change, which reportedly follows several rule infractions by Combs.

Notably, this update came just days after arriving at FCI Fort Dix, Combs was reportedly caught with a homemade alcoholic drink made from Fanta, sugar, and apples.

Authorities debated moving him to another unit but chose not to.

“There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs," a spokesperson told the outlet of the allegations on Sunday, November 9.

He added, "He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

“This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there," the spokesperson continued, adding, "We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”

More recently, Combs allegedly broke another rule by making a three-way call from prison, CBS News reported, citing prison documents.

