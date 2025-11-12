Entertainment

Amy Schumer deletes her Instagram posts and starts fresh with new look

The 44-year-old stunned fans with striking Valentino Red Silk-Wool Heart Mini Dress paired with Chanel shoes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Amy Schumer deletes her Instagram posts and starts fresh with new look
Amy Schumer deletes her Instagram posts and starts fresh with new look

Amy Schumer, the popular American actress and comedian, has hit refresh on her social media.

The 44-year-old deleted her Instagram feed and uploaded a single new post, stunning fans with a striking Valentino Red Silk-Wool Heart Mini Dress paired with Chanel shoes.

Amy captioned the post, “I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!”


She openly shared about her weight-loss process, underwent liposuction in 2022, a 2024 diagnosis of Cushing syndrome, and the use of GLP-1 medications.

Schumer tried Ozempic years ago, losing nearly 30 pounds, but stopped because of numerous adverse effects such as low energy, nausea.

Later on, Amy switched to Mounjaro, which she called highly-effective. Throughout, she underscores feeling strong over simply changing appearance.

Deleting past posts appears symbolic, a clean slate reflecting self-acceptance. Schumer has been vocal about her body image, once joking on Ellen about not fitting in in L.A.

Beyond Instagram, Schumer seems ready for the career update. She has numerous projects in development, including an untitled project, in which she worked as a star and writer, indicating fresh endeavours in the future.

