Zayn Malik, One Direction back together after Liam Payne's death 

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Zayn Malik is reportedly reuniting with One Direction a decade after leaving the band, as he grows closer to his former bandmates following the death of Liam Payne.

The former One Direction alum, who left the band in 2015 amid strained relations with Harry, Liam, Louis, and Niall, has reportedly reconnected with the group following Liam Payne’s death last year.

He is once again listed as a business director on their company, PPM Music Limited, alongside Harry, Louis, and Niall.

A source told The Sun, “While heartbreaking, Liam's passing has brought them together, it's even more sad he was the biggest cheerleader of a reunion.”

The insider added, “PPM was the original company they set up when they won the show. The name stands for Princess Park Manor, the private gated complex they were moved into when they won the show.”

The tipster went on to say, “Since Liam's passing the boys have been in contact.”

Alan McEvoy of Live Wire Business Management, who has previously worked with One Direction, Olly Murs, and JLS, is also listed as involved in the company.

Rumors also suggested that Zayn and Louis, who recently signed a multi-million-pound US deal to reflect on their lives and One Direction memories, are likely to discuss the tragic death of Liam Payne.

Louis and Zayn have grown close again, with Zayn recently giving Louis a shoutout after he attended his Los Angeles concert.

To note, their relationship had been strained since Zayn left the band in March 2015.

