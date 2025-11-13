Akon reportedly held in custody for hours over serious charges  

Grammy-nominated singer Akon was detained in Georgia for hours over serious allegations.
On Wednesday, November 12, The Independent reported that the Locked Up hitmaker, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested by the Chamblee Police Department on November 7, for at least six hours.
Akon was held in custody after the officials caught him driving in Roswell, Georgia, with a suspended driving license.
The Roswell Police Department said that the popular hip-hop mogul got in trouble two months ago when he was found stranded with his Tesla Cybertruck on the side of the road due to a dead battery in September.
His car was reportedly towed at the time, when officials discovered he was still using a suspended license for failure to appear in court in January 2023.
The police officer immediately issued warrants against him and took his "suspended" license alongside his vape, which was confiscated as it was illegal.
Akon – who is currently on tour in India – has yet to respond to these ongoing reports.
The 52-year-old American singer last released his superhit rendition, Akon's Beautiful Day on January 24, 2025.