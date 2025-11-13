Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement

2026 is going to be Meghan Trainor’s year!
On Wednesday, November 12, the 31-year-old American singer-songwriter sparked a buzz of excitement among her fans by announcing the release date of her upcoming seventh studio album, Toy with Me.
In one of her posts, the songstress also revealed her tour plans and shared the dates for her thrilling concerts.
Toy with Me release date:
Announcing Toy with Me release date, the Made you Look singer wrote, “all dolled up for my NEW ALBUM… TOY WITH ME out April 24. I can’t wait for you to step inside this world.”
Meghan Trainor’s The Get in Girl Tour:
Taking to her Instagram account, Meghan Trainor ignited thrill by announcing that she will kick off her new tour, titled The Get in Girl Tour, on June 12, 2026, in Clarkston, Michigan, in the United States.
“GET IN GIRL, WE’RE GOING ON TOUR!! Can’t wait to see you! Let the countdown begin!” she excitedly captioned, adding, “Register for pre-sale now through November 16th. General on-sale begins Friday, November 21st at 10am local.”
With special guests Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor joining her in the anticipated upcoming journey, Trainor will wrap her concert tour on August 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
On Meghan Trainor’s exciting posts, several fans expressed their anticipation for the upcoming album and tour through their delightful comments.