Entertainment

Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement

Meghan Trainor announces the release date of new album ‘Toy with Me’ and reveals exciting tour plans

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement
Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement

2026 is going to be Meghan Trainor’s year!

On Wednesday, November 12, the 31-year-old American singer-songwriter sparked a buzz of excitement among her fans by announcing the release date of her upcoming seventh studio album, Toy with Me.

In one of her posts, the songstress also revealed her tour plans and shared the dates for her thrilling concerts.

Toy with Me release date:

Announcing Toy with Me release date, the Made you Look singer wrote, “all dolled up for my NEW ALBUM… TOY WITH ME out April 24. I can’t wait for you to step inside this world.”

Meghan Trainor’s The Get in Girl Tour:

Taking to her Instagram account, Meghan Trainor ignited thrill by announcing that she will kick off her new tour, titled The Get in Girl Tour, on June 12, 2026, in Clarkston, Michigan, in the United States.

“GET IN GIRL, WE’RE GOING ON TOUR!! Can’t wait to see you! Let the countdown begin!” she excitedly captioned, adding, “Register for pre-sale now through November 16th. General on-sale begins Friday, November 21st at 10am local.”

With special guests Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor joining her in the anticipated upcoming journey, Trainor will wrap her concert tour on August 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

On Meghan Trainor’s exciting posts, several fans expressed their anticipation for the upcoming album and tour through their delightful comments.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win
The 'Five Feet Apart' star and his studio co-founder have filed a motion after Blake Lively's legal win

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors
The Kylie Cosmetics founder recalls emotional moments amid split buzz with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track
The 'Famous' rapper is set to perform in São Paulo on November 29

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case
The 'Gossip Girl' star scored a legal win amid a defamation suit with Justin Baldoni

Sabrina Carpenter pens special message ahead of wrapping Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter pens special message ahead of wrapping Short n’ Sweet tour
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker is set to conclude her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, later this month

Thanksgiving 2025: 5 cosy shows to binge watch on November's last prekend

Thanksgiving 2025: 5 cosy shows to binge watch on November's last prekend
List of cozy shows to binge after enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with friends or family

Zayn Malik, One Direction back together after Liam Payne's death

Zayn Malik, One Direction back together after Liam Payne's death
Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 amid strained relations with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan

Kim Kardashian faces outrage over North West’s bizarre new piercings

Kim Kardashian faces outrage over North West’s bizarre new piercings
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child, North West, sparks fury after debuting new piercings

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with setback behind bars as release date gets extended

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with setback behind bars as release date gets extended
The Bad Boy Record founder convicted in July of transporting individuals for prostitution

Akon reportedly held in custody for hours over serious charges

Akon reportedly held in custody for hours over serious charges
The 'Chammak Challo' hitmaker was detained during his tour of Georgia in September this year

Adele lands first acting role in ‘Cry to Heaven’

Adele lands first acting role in ‘Cry to Heaven’
Adele set to make her acting debut in Tom Ford's adaptation of Anne Rice's 'Cry to Heaven'

Anne Hathaway marks big day with epic 'Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser reveal

Anne Hathaway marks big day with epic 'Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser reveal
The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' will premiere in theatres in May next year