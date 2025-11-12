Entertainment

Anne Hathaway marks big day with epic 'Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser reveal

The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' will premiere in theatres in May next year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

  

Anne Hathaway is rejoicing with her fans as she officially dropped the first teaser of the highly awaited film, The Devil Wears Prada 2

While celebrating her 43rd birthday, the Interstellar starlet turned to her Instagram account to release the biggest surprise on her special day.

Hathaway released the first glimpse of her upcoming movie alongside her long-time co-star and popular actress, Meryl Streep.

"It’s everyone’s birthday #43 #DWP2," the Academy Film Award winner stated in the caption. 

In the viral 50-second trailer, Hathaway and Streep officially reunite as the clip shows the stylish set of Madonna’s Vogue, where the two actresses dramatically meet in an elevator at the Runway magazine office.

In the highly anticipated sequel, Hathaway reprised her role as Andy Sachs while Streep portrayed Miranda Priestly.

In addition to both actresses, Emily Blunt is also returning as Miranda’s veteran assistant, Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci is reprising his role as art director Nigel Kipling.

It is reported that Sydney Sweeney and Paige DeSorbo will also make surprise appearances in the forthcoming sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to be released in theatres in May 2026. 

