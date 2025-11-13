Entertainment

Kim Kardashian faces outrage over North West’s bizarre new piercings

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Kim Kardashian’s parenting is once again under heavy scrutiny!

Recently, Kanye West and his ex-wife’s eldest child, North West, took to TikTok to proudly reveal her bizarre new piercings, sharing photos of her manicured hands featuring dermal pierced fingers, adorned with jewels.

Unlike regular piercings that pass through the skin, a dermal piercing is a surgical procedure, during which a small and flat anchor is inserted under the skin, so the jewelry appears fixed on the surface.

According to piercing and jewelry company Lulu Ave, dermal piercings carry risks and “may not heal well due to the constant use of the hands and the risk of the jewelry getting snagged or bumped.”

Soon after the 12-year-old’s photos made their way to Reddit, users began slamming her mother, Kim Kardashian, for allowing her to undergo such a risky procedure, reported The Sun.

“This is what happens when you need to be your child’s best friend and not a rational adult,” criticized one.

Another expressed, “Dermal piercings at 12 on your hand is wild. I’m all for allowing your children to express themselves and find their own style, but not this, not at 12.”

A third noted, “Why are they letting 12 year olds look 25? Kim and Kanye needs to be a better parents and North needs to be reminded she’s a little girl, not a grown adult.”

“Well, as I’m sure many know, one of the narcissist’s mother’s greatest threats is her daughter,” a fourth slammed.

Kim Kardashian shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

