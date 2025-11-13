Thanksgiving 2025: 5 cosy shows to binge watch on November's last prekend

With the holidays just around the corner — Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas — November is the perfect time to get cozy.
After indulging in all that pumpkin pie and turkey, there’s nothing better than settling in for a binge-worthy marathon of warm, comforting TV shows.
These heartwarming comedies and feel-good dramas make the ideal companion for digesting your Thanksgiving feast — and the stress of the year.
Whether you’re curled up on the couch solo, snuggled with family, or just avoiding doing the dishes for a while, these new shows of 2025 are the perfect companions.
List of cozy shows to binge while digesting Thanksgiving dinner
Here’s a cozy‑binge just in time for that post‑turkey food‑coma moment.
The Studio
The Studio is a critically acclaimed 2025 Apple TV+ satirical comedy series co-created by and starring Seth Rogen.
It is based on Matt Remick (Rogen), the newly appointed and insecure head of a struggling, fictional movie production company called Continental Studios.
Hal & Harper
Hal & Harper is an American comedy-drama series about Hal (Raiff) and Harper (Reinhart), two adult siblings in Los Angeles whose bond is shaped by shared pains and lifelong inside jokes.
Good Cop/Bad Cop
Good Cop/Bad Cop is a procedural dramedy about estranged siblings Lou and Henry, detectives in the small, under-resourced Eden Vale police force.
Overcompensating
Overcompensating is a comedy-drama series created by and starring Benito Skinner.
It follows Benny, a closeted former high school football star, as he navigates freshman year at Yates University while overcompensating to fit in.
Clean Slate
Clean Slate is a comedy series about Harry Slate, a car wash owner in Alabama, who reconnects with his trans daughter Desiree after 23 years apart.