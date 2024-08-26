Justin Bieber chooses Hailey’s special manicure for baby announcement

Justin Bieber is not only a talented singer, but also a supportive husband who knows how to make his wife feel special - even in the midst of a major life milestone like welcoming their first child!
According to Vogue, the 30-year-old singer helped his wife Hailey Bieber select a special manicure for the social media post announcing the birth of their son Jack Blues.
Hailey's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, revealed that Justin has been choosing Hailey's nail designs lately and specifically requested the unique look for the baby announcement.
The almond-shaped nails featured a "more muted nudish, white micro French" manicure.
On August 23, Justin shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of Hailey's manicured hand holding their newborn's feet. The caption read, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."
A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Hailey and baby Jack are "doing well" at home, adding that they're "overjoyed" and that the baby is "such a miracle."
Justin Bieber and Hailey welcomed their first child after six years of marriage.