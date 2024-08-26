King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard

King Charles III is celebrating the 8th birthday of his uncle and the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, the first cousin of his mother late Queen Elizabeth II.
Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, the Buckingham palace remembered the duke on his special day with photo slides disclosing details of his early life, education, work and his relationship with the royal family.
"Wishing The Duke of Gloucester a very happy 80th birthday today!" wrote Charles alongside a carousel of photos.
The first slide was a black-and-white photo of Richard with his mom, Princess Alice, smiling for the camera in boat.
One top of the photo was a caption that read, “Born on August 26th 1944, The Duke of Gloucester is the second son of The late Duke of Gloucester and The late Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester.”
Next in the series, was a photo of Richard whispering in Queen Elizabeth’s ear, with a note, “His Royal Highness is a grandson of King George V and a first cousin to The late Queen.”
Alongside a photo of the Duke of Gloucester was mentioned about his education and work life.
“In 1963, His Royal Highness went to Magdalene College, Cambridge, where he read Architecture. After graduating in 1966, The Duke joined the Office Development Group of the Ministry of Public Building, later becoming a partner in a London Architecture firm.”
Reacting to the post thousands of users wished the Duke a very happy birthday and penned warm wishes.
One fan commented, “Happy birthday to the Duke of Gloucester. A very hardworking man looking amazing at 80 years young.”
While another penned, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOUR ROYAL HIGHNESS. LONG LIVE THE DUKE OF GLOUCESTER.”