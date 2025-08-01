Home / Royal

Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move

The 78-year-old royal uses royal warrant to honor Queen Elizabeth’s style legacy


Queen Camilla has honored her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II’s enduring style and legacy with a gentle move.

The 78-year-old Queen Consort has officially granted a Royal Warrant to Launer London, the iconic British leather goods house that completed many of the late monarch’s dashing looks with their stylish handbags.

Her most of the bags were custom-made with longer handles to accommodate handshaking, or avoid snagging on a coat dress or errant Anglophile.

Queen Elizabeth previously granted Launer London a Royal Warrant in 1968, which remained in place until her death in 2022.

King Charles' wife is herself a regular user of the brand as she carried a Launer clutch to her wedding to the then-Prince of Wales in 2005 and even opted for the brand's Tosca clutch for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022, a subtle but meaningful tribute. 

Since then, Queen Camilla has been seen spotted carrying the same piece to several significant events, including the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol concert and King Charles III’s first state visit as monarch.

In 2020, the queen even visited Launer's factory in Walsall, where she was welcomed by CEO Gerald Bodmer. 

During the visit, she was shown the traditional handcrafting processes behind each piece and introduced to the artisans responsible for creating the bags,

Queen Camilla was then presented with a black leather Judi bag, hailed from the Legacy Collection.

Read more :

Royal

Meghan Markle's 'authenticity' questioned after new As Ever announcement

Meghan Markle's 'authenticity' questioned after new As Ever announcement
Meghan Markle announced new version of her Napa Valley Rosé wine after original version sold out in less than an hour

Rutland royal shares glimpse into her life as ‘accidental duchess’ in new venture

Rutland royal shares glimpse into her life as ‘accidental duchess’ in new venture
The Duchess of Rutland makes exciting announcement about her new writing venture

Prince William, Princess Kate under ‘pressure’ amid Charles’ cancer battle

Prince William, Princess Kate under ‘pressure’ amid Charles’ cancer battle
Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to take more royal responsibilities as King Charles battles cancer

Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings on sister Eliza’s Greek engagement

Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings on sister Eliza’s Greek engagement
The 33-year-old niece of Princess Diana announced her engagement to boyfriend in a sweet social media post

Charles Spencer ignored daughter Eliza's engagement amid family fallout

Charles Spencer ignored daughter Eliza's engagement amid family fallout
Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer announced her engagement to longtime beau on Instagram

Princess Diana's Lady Eliza Spencer says 'Yes' in dreamy Greece setting

Princess Diana's Lady Eliza Spencer says 'Yes' in dreamy Greece setting
Charles Spencer’s daughter shared that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd

Prince William releases sombre statement as he marks significant occasion

Prince William releases sombre statement as he marks significant occasion
The Prince of Wales, William, issues a poignant message as he observes a major day

King Charles' guards pay rocking tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

King Charles' guards pay rocking tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
The British Monarch guards paid a tribute to the late Black Sabbath rocker on the day of his funeral procession