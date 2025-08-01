Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and style with gentle move

Queen Camilla has honored her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II’s enduring style and legacy with a gentle move.
The 78-year-old Queen Consort has officially granted a Royal Warrant to Launer London, the iconic British leather goods house that completed many of the late monarch’s dashing looks with their stylish handbags.
Her most of the bags were custom-made with longer handles to accommodate handshaking, or avoid snagging on a coat dress or errant Anglophile.
Queen Elizabeth previously granted Launer London a Royal Warrant in 1968, which remained in place until her death in 2022.
King Charles' wife is herself a regular user of the brand as she carried a Launer clutch to her wedding to the then-Prince of Wales in 2005 and even opted for the brand's Tosca clutch for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022, a subtle but meaningful tribute.
Since then, Queen Camilla has been seen spotted carrying the same piece to several significant events, including the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol concert and King Charles III’s first state visit as monarch.
In 2020, the queen even visited Launer's factory in Walsall, where she was welcomed by CEO Gerald Bodmer.
During the visit, she was shown the traditional handcrafting processes behind each piece and introduced to the artisans responsible for creating the bags,
Queen Camilla was then presented with a black leather Judi bag, hailed from the Legacy Collection.