Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary

In a series of startling revelations, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary is exposed as a forceful craft of her estranged husband Ben Affleck’s dictation!
According to claims made by some insiders to PEOPLE Magazine, the Argo actor “had control” on the creative process of JLo’s documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, and her song, I’m Real.
“He was the one who had control, pretty much,” revealed a source to the outlet while talking about the actress’ February project.
“[Affleck] was very much in favor [of the project], and he was a driving force for [Lopez] to do the movie and the album and then he insisted on the documentary, where it looked like he was hesitant and almost surprised by it, but that was a false narrative,” the insider added.
Another insider disclosed that the whole documentary was the Deep Water actor’s “idea for his company, Artists Equity.”
“Jennifer’s team didn’t want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project,” the source continued.
The reports also stated that Affleck acted “very supportive” of Lopez as she was making the movie and her album and was keeping an eye on every step of the actress.
“He loved the movie and album, but when you look at the document, it looks like he’s surprised by it and not signing up for it. He was playing the role of playing the regular guy, and, meanwhile, he was the engine in back of it,” the source said.
Affleck also reportedly took it away from the director in order to enforce whatever narrative he wanted out there.