Pedro Pascal shows love on Rafael Olarra’s new post after Mexico sighting

  By Riba Shaikh
Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra continue to fuel dating rumours, and fans are so here for it.

Just days after a new video of Pedro and his supposed boyfriend, Rafael from Mexico went viral, The Mandalorian actor did hold back when it came to showing love for the former footballer.

On Sunday, March 9, Rafael shared a carousel of photos offering a peek into his time in what appears to be the Mexico City.

Although, none of the photos in the series featured Pedro, The Last of Us actor, with his subtle move, confirmed that he was with the triathlete during his downtime away from the US.

"Viva MX" - a phrase commonly said to say, "Long Live Mexico" wrote Pedro underneath Rafael's post after heart reacting to it.

This subtle hint at their brewing romance came just days after the gossip account Deuxmoi shared a video of Pedro alongside Rafael.


In the video, The Games of Thrones star was seen taking a stroll at an outdoor location in Cuidad de Mexico, while he takes a pause to wait for Rafael to continue walking with him.

Pedro Pascal looked dapper in a bright yellow t-shirt and brown bottoms, while Rafael Olarra opted for a plain white tee over khaki trousers.

