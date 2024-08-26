King Charles avoids talking to Prince Harry over 'spare 2' leak fears

King Charles is reportedly hesitant to engage in conversations with Prince Harry due to concerns that their private discussions will be leaked in a potential second autobiography of Duke, dubbed Spare 2.
According to a royal insider, the monarch's worry stems from the Duke of Sussex's previous book, Spare, which contained intimate details and attacks on senior members of the Royal Family.
"The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in Spare volume two," the source told The Sunday Times.
This development comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be seeking peace talks with the Royal Family, following their highly publicized departure from the monarchy in 2020.
However, regaining trust may prove challenging, as another insider noted, “How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can."
Despite this, the King's capacity for forgiveness remains, with the source adding, "The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed."
"There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem," they added.
The Sussexes' relationship with senior royals has deteriorated significantly since their departure and with the couple launching public attacks through TV interviews and Harry's autobiography.