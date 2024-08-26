Royal

King Charles improved relations with Meghan Markle on latest visit

King Charles linked Meghan Markle with his ‘favorite person’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024


King Charles had reportedly become “buoyant” on learning a fact about Meghan Markle that was related to his “favorite person.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest meeting with Your Majesty before exiting as a royal family member was back in January 2020, when their relations grew “even stronger.”

As per Hello Magazine, the Monarch had learnt that Prince Harry’s wife shared the same birthday as his most-loved person, who was his grandmother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother!

Recalling the moment in Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote that King Charles’ face lit up on finding this little piece of information about Meghan Markle.

He said, “Towards the end of summer 2018, we went to Scotland to spend a few days with Pa. The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger during that weekend.”

“One night, over pre-dinner cocktails, Fred Astaire playing in the background, it emerged that Meg shared a birthdate with Pa’s favorite person: Gan-Gan. August 4,” Prince Harry added.

Following this moment, King Charles started recounting unheard stories about his time with Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, whom he called “Gan-Gan” as a kid.

These were memories especially revealed for Meghan Markle, and even Prince Harry had never heard them before!

Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer

Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer
London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’

London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’
Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday

Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls

WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls

Royal News

WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Prince William debuts sleek new style at Balmoral
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles seeks to mend rift with Prince Harry?
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles avoids talking to Prince Harry over 'spare 2' leak fears
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Prince Harry turned his back on King Charles during near-death moment?
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Kate Middleton sends powerful message with ‘positive and upbeat’ health status
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to hit major snag in future tours
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles’ niece Louise 'keen' to honour Queen Elizabeth's legacy
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles takes major step to reconcile with ‘most-beloved’ son Prince Harry
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry