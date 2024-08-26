King Charles improved relations with Meghan Markle on latest visit

King Charles had reportedly become “buoyant” on learning a fact about Meghan Markle that was related to his “favorite person.”
The Duchess of Sussex’s latest meeting with Your Majesty before exiting as a royal family member was back in January 2020, when their relations grew “even stronger.”
As per Hello Magazine, the Monarch had learnt that Prince Harry’s wife shared the same birthday as his most-loved person, who was his grandmother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother!
Recalling the moment in Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote that King Charles’ face lit up on finding this little piece of information about Meghan Markle.
He said, “Towards the end of summer 2018, we went to Scotland to spend a few days with Pa. The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger during that weekend.”
“One night, over pre-dinner cocktails, Fred Astaire playing in the background, it emerged that Meg shared a birthdate with Pa’s favorite person: Gan-Gan. August 4,” Prince Harry added.
Following this moment, King Charles started recounting unheard stories about his time with Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, whom he called “Gan-Gan” as a kid.
These were memories especially revealed for Meghan Markle, and even Prince Harry had never heard them before!