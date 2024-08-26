Akron police release bodycam video of officer fatally shooting suspected thief

Akron police released a bodycam and security camera video of the disturbing incident when the officer shot suspect theft.
According to NBC News, Akron, Ohio, police authorities on Saturday, August 24, issued the body camera footage of the officer fatally shooting a U-Haul box truck theft suspect earlier in August.
It can be seen in the video that the police officers at around 1 am were investigating the stolen box truck that was rented but not returned later at the gas station.
In a body camera video, an officer can be seen approaching 54-year-old Michael Jones in the driving seat. The police officer multiple times asked him to step out while telling him that he was under arrest, to which the truck driver questioned, “For what?”
Moreover, it can be seen that when Jones did not come out of the vehicle, the officer tried to grab him and pull him out of the truck. The security camera footage showed the truck moving away while the officer hung at the open driving seat.
The officer, after warning Jones, shot him twice to stop the vehicle. Officers dragged him out of the truck and handcuffed him.
As per the initial police release, the officers ‘immediately administered emergency first aid, which included applying at least one chest seal, but a short time later’ he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Furthermore, the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the police’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability are conducting separate investigations of the incident.