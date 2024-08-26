Meghan Markle saves Prince Harry from swarm of village locals

Meghan Markle had reportedly made a graceful move to save Prince Harry from falling prey to a “diplomatic nightmare” while on Colombia visit.
During the tour, locals from San Basilio de Palenque village demanded that the Duke of Sussex should apologize for the royal’s family role in slavery, creating tons of pressure.
Royal expert Angela Levin told GB News, “What was being very, very difficult to understand or to accept was that Prince Harry was asked if he would apologise about the slaves.”
“He hasn’t any understanding to do that. If by any chance he did, we can’t tell because they didn’t have any sound, you can’t hear."” she added.
It was at this point that the Duchess of Sussex intervened to make her husband walk out of it without caving into the pressure or denting his own image.
Angela Levin went on, “Meghan Markle wanted to keep control and Prince Harry didn’t want any journalist to know exactly what he was saying... there was no volume.”
“So you couldn’t actually find out what they were doing, but this was asked, it was heard, and you don’t know what he said,” she pointed out.
And so, Meghan Markle saved the Duke of Sussex from being swarmed by village locals as well as a media storm!