Royal

Meghan Markle saves Prince Harry from swarm of village locals

Meghan Markle smartly diverted media storm from Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Meghan Markle smartly diverted media storm from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle smartly diverted media storm from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had reportedly made a graceful move to save Prince Harry from falling prey to a “diplomatic nightmare” while on Colombia visit.

During the tour, locals from San Basilio de Palenque village demanded that the Duke of Sussex should apologize for the royal’s family role in slavery, creating tons of pressure.

Royal expert Angela Levin told GB News, “What was being very, very difficult to understand or to accept was that Prince Harry was asked if he would apologise about the slaves.”

“He hasn’t any understanding to do that. If by any chance he did, we can’t tell because they didn’t have any sound, you can’t hear."” she added.

It was at this point that the Duchess of Sussex intervened to make her husband walk out of it without caving into the pressure or denting his own image.

Angela Levin went on, “Meghan Markle wanted to keep control and Prince Harry didn’t want any journalist to know exactly what he was saying... there was no volume.”

“So you couldn’t actually find out what they were doing, but this was asked, it was heard, and you don’t know what he said,” she pointed out.

And so, Meghan Markle saved the Duke of Sussex from being swarmed by village locals as well as a media storm!

Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns

Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns

Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory

Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory
US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk

US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules

Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules

Royal News

Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
King Charles improved relations with Meghan Markle on latest visit
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Prince William debuts sleek new style at Balmoral
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
King Charles seeks to mend rift with Prince Harry?
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
King Charles avoids talking to Prince Harry over 'spare 2' leak fears
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Sven-Göran Eriksson’s death for personal reason
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Prince Harry turned his back on King Charles during near-death moment?
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Kate Middleton sends powerful message with ‘positive and upbeat’ health status
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to hit major snag in future tours
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
King Charles’ niece Louise 'keen' to honour Queen Elizabeth's legacy
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
King Charles takes major step to reconcile with ‘most-beloved’ son Prince Harry