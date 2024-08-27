Mahira Khan flaunts hush-hush romance with husband on his birthday

Trending

  Web Desk
  August 27, 2024
Mahira Khan is celebrating her husband Salim Karim's birthday! 

Taking to Instagram on Monday night the Humsafar star dropped a mushy picture with him where they are hugging each other tightly. 

The candid shot reflects their endless and unconditional love for each other. 

With other elements blurred the duo surely caught attention. 

"Happy birthday my jaaaan P.S please make a small dua for us. Would be lovely," the Verna star wrote. 


While Khan keeps her personal life private, her recent birthday dump is no less than a surprise treat for admirers. 

Reacting to Khan's post, many of her ardent fans expressed their admiration for the couple's strong relationship in the comments section. 

"May Allah keep you both happy forever," wrote one. 

Another penned, " He is so lucky to have Mahira as a life partner which is an incredible gift for him." 

The third added, " May you be together forever." 

For the unversed, Mahira Khan married for the second time in October, last year. 

This intimate wedding affair took place in Pakistan's Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends.   

