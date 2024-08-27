Entertainment

Jenna Ortega almost landed Zendaya's role in ‘Dune’ at age 15

Zendaya's 'Dune: Part Two' earned $711.8 million at the box office

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Jenna Ortega almost landed Zendayas role in ‘Dune’ at age 15
Jenna Ortega almost landed Zendaya's role in ‘Dune’ at age 15

Jenna Ortega has opened up about auditioning for Zendaya's role in Dune.

On Monday, during a conversation on BuzzFeed, the Wednesday star revealed that she might have gotten the renowned actress’s role in the 2021 hit movie.

After a 12-mins clip, Jenna, (who can be seen playing with a group of dachshund puppies during the conversation) was asked about a role people would be surprised to hear.

“I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15,” she said.

Jenna further noted that she was a fan of the franchise and was “really excited” because Denis Villeneuve “is one of my favorite filmmakers.”

The You alum continued, “I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya’s — but they weren’t saying that. Everything was very secret.”

Dune casts included Zendaya (Chani) alongside Timothée Chalamet, who was cast as Paul Atreides.

The duo reunited for Dune: Part Two, which was released in March 2024.

Dune: Part Two earned $711.8 million at the box office.

Jenna will be next seen in the second season of Netflix series Wednesday.

The release date of the second season has not been announced yet.

Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister

Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister
King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate

King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours

Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Joe Jonas addresses rumors about his first solo upcoming music album
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Jennifer Lopez takes ‘incredibly difficult’ decision amid Ben Affleck divorce
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Has Ben Affleck found love with Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kick Kennedy?
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 trailer shows Emily on new love adventure in Rome
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes surprising revelation about himself
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Taylor Swift’s rivalry with Oasis ignited by ex-boyfriend Matty Healy
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Justin Bieber’s fatherhood shines with son Jack Blues: ‘Already a great dad’
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video