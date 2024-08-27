Jenna Ortega almost landed Zendaya's role in ‘Dune’ at age 15

Jenna Ortega has opened up about auditioning for Zendaya's role in Dune.
On Monday, during a conversation on BuzzFeed, the Wednesday star revealed that she might have gotten the renowned actress’s role in the 2021 hit movie.
After a 12-mins clip, Jenna, (who can be seen playing with a group of dachshund puppies during the conversation) was asked about a role people would be surprised to hear.
“I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15,” she said.
Jenna further noted that she was a fan of the franchise and was “really excited” because Denis Villeneuve “is one of my favorite filmmakers.”
The You alum continued, “I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya’s — but they weren’t saying that. Everything was very secret.”
Dune casts included Zendaya (Chani) alongside Timothée Chalamet, who was cast as Paul Atreides.
The duo reunited for Dune: Part Two, which was released in March 2024.
Dune: Part Two earned $711.8 million at the box office.
Jenna will be next seen in the second season of Netflix series Wednesday.
The release date of the second season has not been announced yet.