Prince William seems ‘sad’ after meeting Prince Harry at uncle's funeral

Prince William seemed extremely "sad" after meeting Prince Harry at the funeral of his uncle, Lord Fellowes.
The brothers finally faced off each other as they “discreetly” attended the funeral.
Lord Fellowes, the brother-in-law of the princes' late mother Princess Diana, died on July 29 at age 82 due to unknown reason.
Last week, the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton shared a heartbreaking news after their outing with the family in Scotland.
The Royal couple expressed sadness and grief over the death of ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who lost his battle against cancer.
William has met the late manager on plenty occasions during his time as President of the Football Association. The future King paid a moving tribute to Sven, who died at the age of 76.
The Prince and Princess of Wales penned a message on their official Instagram account on Monday.
They wrote, "Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game.”
“My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game. W,” the statement further read.
The tragic news comes just day after William and Kate were photographed with their kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, arriving at Crathie Kirk to attend a Sunday service.
Sven became the first foreign manager of the England national team in 2001.