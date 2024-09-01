Royal

Prince William seems ‘sad’ after meeting Prince Harry at uncle's funeral

Prince Harry flew to the UK on Tuesday August 28, 2024 to attend his uncle Lord Robert’s funeral

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Prince William seems ‘sad’ after meeting Prince Harry at uncles funeral
Prince William seems ‘sad’ after meeting Prince Harry at uncle's funeral

Prince William seemed extremely "sad" after meeting Prince Harry at the funeral of his uncle, Lord Fellowes.

The brothers finally faced off each other as they “discreetly” attended the funeral.

Lord Fellowes, the brother-in-law of the princes' late mother Princess Diana, died on July 29 at age 82 due to unknown reason.

Last week, the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton shared a heartbreaking news after their outing with the family in Scotland.

The Royal couple expressed sadness and grief over the death of ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who lost his battle against cancer.

William has met the late manager on plenty occasions during his time as President of the Football Association. The future King paid a moving tribute to Sven, who died at the age of 76.

The Prince and Princess of Wales penned a message on their official Instagram account on Monday.

They wrote, "Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game.”

“My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game. W,” the statement further read.

The tragic news comes just day after William and Kate were photographed with their kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, arriving at Crathie Kirk to attend a Sunday service.

Sven became the first foreign manager of the England national team in 2001.

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Royal News

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Kate Middleton prepares for major responsibilities with new title
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
PM Keir Starmer lands in Scotland upon King Charles’ order
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking ‘regret’ over Princess Diana’s tragic death
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
King Charles struggles to cut naughty ribbon at inauguration
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Princess Diana’s 27 anniversary gets Charles Spencer’s warm tribute: ‘Forever young’
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Queen Rania of Jordan radiates elegance on 54th birthday: See Photos
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Prince William's moving gesture towards Harry at uncle's funeral garners praises
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
King Charles celebrates historic moment in Scotland
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
King Charles pays huge tribute to Princess Diana on death anniversary