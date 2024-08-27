Jennifer Lopez takes ‘incredibly difficult’ decision amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly “relieved” after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck even though she initially “didn't want a divorce.”
JLo seemed to do “well as she can" nearly after one week of filing for divorce on August 20.
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” a source told People, "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."
The tipster noted that after filing for divorce “she seems relieved.”
"Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision," the insider continued, "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."
Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court without at an attorney present.
The couple, who marked their second anniversary with a divorce filing in August, 2024, has been staying apart from each other since April.