Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez takes ‘incredibly difficult’ decision amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez 'relieved' after divorce filing despite initial desire to save marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Jennifer Lopez takes ‘incredibly difficult’ decision amid Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez takes ‘incredibly difficult’ decision amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly “relieved” after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck even though she initially “didn't want a divorce.”

JLo seemed to do “well as she can" nearly after one week of filing for divorce on August 20.

"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” a source told People, "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."

The tipster noted that after filing for divorce “she seems relieved.”

"Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision," the insider continued, "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court without at an attorney present.

The couple, who marked their second anniversary with a divorce filing in August, 2024, has been staying apart from each other since April.

Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister

Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister
King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate

King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours

Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Joe Jonas addresses rumors about his first solo upcoming music album
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Jenna Ortega almost landed Zendaya's role in ‘Dune’ at age 15
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Has Ben Affleck found love with Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kick Kennedy?
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 trailer shows Emily on new love adventure in Rome
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes surprising revelation about himself
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Taylor Swift’s rivalry with Oasis ignited by ex-boyfriend Matty Healy
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Justin Bieber’s fatherhood shines with son Jack Blues: ‘Already a great dad’
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video