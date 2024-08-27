Entertainment

Joe Jonas addresses rumors about his first solo upcoming music album

The member of Jonas brothers will release his solo album 'Music for People Who Believe in Love' on October 18

  August 27, 2024
Joe Jonas is setting the record straight about his upcoming post-split album, insisting that he's not airing personal grievances or targeting anyone with his new music.

While conversing with Billboard, the member of the Jonas Brothers stood firm that he is not "trying to put stuff on blast" with his upcoming second solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, despite big changes in his personal life over the past year.

Making the record was, in Jonas' words, "scary at times, and also freeing."

He went on to discuss how his life experiences influenced the album's creation, but he made it clear that he wouldn't be concentrating on the bad.

"I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for," the Sucker crooner said.

Elsewhere in his discussion, Jonas,35, is "a happy person" and acknowledged his "two beautiful kids," Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with his divorced wife Sophie Turner.

The This Is Me singer shared that he wanted his music to represent his path to get to where he is in life.

Republic Records will release Music for People Who Believe in Love on October 18.

