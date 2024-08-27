Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours

Taylor Swift turned out to be a fan of Charli XCX amid ongoing feud rumours.
Charli’s hit single Sympathy Is a Knife from Brat ignited feud speculations among the two pop stars recently.
Taylor praised the Guess crooner during a conversation with New York magazine in a new cover story on Charli.
"I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always," she told the media outlet.
The Cruel Summer hitmaker further discussed Charli, 32, "She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off."
After Taylor’s interview, fans started speculating that Charli might have negative feelings towards Love Story singer.
However, during a dialogue with the outlet, Charli refused to clarify whether she wrote Sympathy Is a Knife is about Taylor or not.
She noted, "People are gonna think what they want to think. That song is about me and my feelings and my anxiety and the way my brain creates narratives and stories in my head when I feel insecure and how I don’t want to be in those situations physically when I feel self-doubt.”
Charli also opened for Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.