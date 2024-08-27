Entertainment

Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours

Taylor Swift praises Charli XCX's jaw-dropping talent amid feud rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCXs talent amid feud rumours
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours

Taylor Swift turned out to be a fan of Charli XCX amid ongoing feud rumours.

Charli’s hit single Sympathy Is a Knife from Brat ignited feud speculations among the two pop stars recently.

Taylor praised the Guess crooner during a conversation with New York magazine in a new cover story on Charli.

"I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always," she told the media outlet.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker further discussed Charli, 32, "She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off."

After Taylor’s interview, fans started speculating that Charli might have negative feelings towards Love Story singer.

However, during a dialogue with the outlet, Charli refused to clarify whether she wrote Sympathy Is a Knife is about Taylor or not.

She noted, "People are gonna think what they want to think. That song is about me and my feelings and my anxiety and the way my brain creates narratives and stories in my head when I feel insecure and how I don’t want to be in those situations physically when I feel self-doubt.”

Charli also opened for Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister

Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister
King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate

King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours

Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip

Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gets overwhelmed by dad's new music
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Joe Jonas addresses rumors about his first solo upcoming music album
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Jennifer Lopez takes ‘incredibly difficult’ decision amid Ben Affleck divorce
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Jenna Ortega almost landed Zendaya's role in ‘Dune’ at age 15
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Has Ben Affleck found love with Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kick Kennedy?
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 trailer shows Emily on new love adventure in Rome
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes surprising revelation about himself
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Taylor Swift’s rivalry with Oasis ignited by ex-boyfriend Matty Healy
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Justin Bieber’s fatherhood shines with son Jack Blues: ‘Already a great dad’
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary