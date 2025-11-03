Entertainment

Selena Gomez makes unexpected mental health confession after marriage

  By Hafsa Noor
Selena Gomez has made a surprising new confession about her mental health challenges after getting married to Benny Blanco.

The Rare Beauty founder revealed during a chat with PEOPLE at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles that she has finally figured out what “works” for her.

Selena shard that now she look for people that can help in the specific “situation.”

The Disney alum, 33, said at the event at NYA Studios West, “I don’t know the key. I just know what works for me. I like to maybe just see one friend and talk to my therapist, and look for people that help in the situation. Some days you just have to let yourself get it out, and then afterwards, a good laugh.”

She also gave some self-care tips fittingly at the special event that supports her Rare Impact Fund’s mission to mobilize “$100 million in contributions for youth mental health.”

The Only Murders in the Building star further told the media outlet, “I hope that we continue to raise for what we’re doing all over the world, We are reaching 2 million young people a day. It is something I couldn’t be more enthused about because it’s something that we’re actively seeing on the ground that people are working on.”

Selena launced The Rare Impact Fund in 2020 to support mental health services for young people.

