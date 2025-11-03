Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps with her high-profile NFL debut!
On Sunday, November 2, the Am I the Drama? rapper sparked buzz by making her first appearance at an NFL game, supporting her boyfriend Stefon Diggs during his New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons game.
The match, held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., saw the 33-year-old rapper in high spirits as she cheered her beau enthusiastically from the VIP box.
Joining Cardi B on the stand was New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft from his luxury VIP suite.
In an exciting moment during the match, the WAP rapper was seen mimicking Diggs’ celebration from her seat after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter.
After the game ended in a 24-23 win for the Patriots, the Grammy winner took to her X handle to celebrate, writing, “BIG PAAATTTTSSSS!!!! BIG TD FROM 8!!!!! ….You from Boston let’s have a little tea partyyyyyy GRRRR.”
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship:
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked dating buzz in February 2024 when they were photographed together.
The lovebirds confirmed their romance publicly a few months later with their PDA-packed appearance at an NBA game last May.
In September 2025, the I Like It rapper announced that she is expecting her first child with the NFL star during an interview with CBS Mornings.