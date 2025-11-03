Entertainment

Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs

The ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper makes her NFL debut as she cheers on her boyfriend Stefon Diggs at Gillette Stadium

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs
Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps with her high-profile NFL debut!

On Sunday, November 2, the Am I the Drama? rapper sparked buzz by making her first appearance at an NFL game, supporting her boyfriend Stefon Diggs during his New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons game.

The match, held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., saw the 33-year-old rapper in high spirits as she cheered her beau enthusiastically from the VIP box.

Joining Cardi B on the stand was New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft from his luxury VIP suite.

In an exciting moment during the match, the WAP rapper was seen mimicking Diggs’ celebration from her seat after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter.

After the game ended in a 24-23 win for the Patriots, the Grammy winner took to her X handle to celebrate, writing, “BIG PAAATTTTSSSS!!!! BIG TD FROM 8!!!!! ….You from Boston let’s have a little tea partyyyyyy GRRRR.”

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship:

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked dating buzz in February 2024 when they were photographed together.

The lovebirds confirmed their romance publicly a few months later with their PDA-packed appearance at an NBA game last May.

In September 2025, the I Like It rapper announced that she is expecting her first child with the NFL star during an interview with CBS Mornings.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split
Jacob Elordi's rumoured new flame looks uncannily like ex-girlfriend Olivia Jade

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after meeting ex Davino amid Scooter Braun dating

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after meeting ex Davino amid Scooter Braun dating
The ‘Christy’ actress was caught catching up with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino amid relationship with Scooter Braun

Selena Gomez makes unexpected mental health confession after marriage

Selena Gomez makes unexpected mental health confession after marriage
Selena Gomez reevals how she tackles mental health challanges after wedding with Benny Blanco

Jennifer Aniston makes Jim Curtis romance Instagram official with loving tribute

Jennifer Aniston makes Jim Curtis romance Instagram official with loving tribute
The ‘Friends’ starlet posts loving tribute to her boyfriend Jim Curtis on his special day

Britney Spears vanishes from Instagram after alarming post

Britney Spears vanishes from Instagram after alarming post
Britney Spears deletes her official Instagram account following disturbing messages

Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as she quietly meets ex Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as she quietly meets ex Jonathan Davino
The 'Euphoria' star and her ex Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March this year

Billie Eilish overtakes SZA on Hot 100 before wrapping up concert tour

Billie Eilish overtakes SZA on Hot 100 before wrapping up concert tour
The 'Blue' hitmaker is set to conclude her seventh concert tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft, in November this year

George Clooney talks about how 'Jay Kelly' differs from his real-life

George Clooney talks about how 'Jay Kelly' differs from his real-life
The 'Up in the Air' star will appear next in new comedy-drama film, 'Jay Kelly' in November this year

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about a previous break from the Hollywood industry

Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness

Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness
Gigi Hadid's younger sister enjoys unexpected post-birthday celebration with closed ones

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music
Justin Bieber teases recording sessions from the music studio as he made 'vunerable' confession

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stun fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stun fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Top modeling duo shined in gorgeous outfits that captured tremendous attention without being exactly the same