Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after meeting ex Davino amid Scooter Braun dating

Sydney Sweeney has shared first statement after catching up with Jonathan Davino.
Amid her whirlwind romance with Scooter Braun, the 28-year-old American actress sparked buzz after being spotted getting into a car with her ex-fiancé following enjoying dinner at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday, November 2.
Breaking silence after being spotted with her former partner, the Euphoria actress took to Instagram, reflecting on the heartwarming experience she had to work together with the iconic Christy Martin for her upcoming sports biopic, Christy.
“Christy your story has completely changed me, and as we get closer to sharing this film with the world I wanted to share something. One of the first things I watched when I got this role was this video,” she wrote.
The actress continued, “Her powerful testimony at her ex husbands hearing. The man who tried to kill her. I hope this film helps so many others @christy.movie NOV 7th.”
In the photos shared by the Daily Mail, Sweeney seemed to lean down in the passenger seat, trying to stay out of sight, while the 42-year-old actor, dressed in a black T-shirt, sat behind the wheel.
According to an insider near to the Immaculate actress’s house who spoke to TMZ, Sweeney was seen screaming at Jonathan Davino, saying, “I don’t believe you. Please leave, leave me alone,” as she got out of the vehicle.
For those unfamiliar, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.
The couple called off their engagement in March 2025, shortly before they were supposed to tie the knot.
In September 2025, it was reported that Sweeney is in a romantic relationship with Scooter Braun.