Jennifer Aniston makes Jim Curtis romance Instagram official with loving tribute

Jennifer Aniston has finally taken her relationship with Jim Curtis to a whole new level!
On Sunday, November 2, the Friends actress made her romance with her hypnotherapist boyfriend Instagram official by posting a loving tribute to mark his birthday.
The post included a gush-worthy black-and-white snap of the duo, with Aniston warmly embracing Curtis from behind.
“Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” she wrote in the caption.
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis relationship timeline:
Jennifer Aniston was first linked to Jim Curtis this June when they were seen dining together in Northern California. This was followed shortly by the pair photographed vacationing together in Spain in July.
In August, the lovebirds were spotted on a double dinner date in New York City, joined by the We’re the Millers actress’s pals, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
The very next month, Jim Curtis supported Jennifer Aniston at The Morning Show Season 4 premiere.
"[They are] casually dating and having fun. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," the source said, referring to Curtis' career as an author and life coach. ‘He's very different from anyone she's dated before,’” an insider told PEOPLE.
For those unfamiliar, Jim Curtis is a wellness coach, hypnotherapist, and transformational author and speaker.