Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split

Jacob Elordi was spotted with a mystery woman for a lunch date after breaking up with ex-girlfriend Olivia Jade.
As seen in pictures obtained by DeuxMoi, the Euphoria star, 28, can be seen enjoying a lunch with Kristen Kiehnle, a stunning model who who resembles to his ex a lot, 26.
The pair were devoured an al fresco lunch consisting of sandwiches, wraps, and beers in sunny Malibu.
Jacob, whose romance with Olivia is “fully over”, was also seen offering the mysterious woman a taste of his wrap.
During the lunch date, he scrolled through his phone, Kristen dug into her sandwich with side salad.
Jacob and Kristen looked like just friends as they had a chill lunch and went for a casual car ride.
As per the media outlet, this isn't the first time the duo have been seen together.
DeuxMoi stated, “As first reported by Deuxmoi, it seems as though Jacob Elordi has been spending time with model Kristen Kienhel. A trip to Big Sur, the LA Frankenstein premiere, grabbing coffee in LA & now having lunch in Malibu. Case Closed! (for now!).”
Jacob’s lunch date comes after he ended relationship with the YouTuber, 26, just weeks after rekindling their relationship in September.
The former couple started dating in December 2021.