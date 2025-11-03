Britney Spears vanishes from Instagram after alarming post 

Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Britney Spears has officially deleted her Instagram account after posting a number of disturbing posts.

On Sunday, November 2, the ...Baby One More Time singer’s Instagram account was no longer available to view, and a message stated her “profile may have been removed.”

Recently, fans got worried when she posted videos of herself dancing at home but turned off comments on posts with mysterious captions about her sons, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20.

Last month, Britney posted a clip on social media, in which bruises on her arms were visible bandages were wrapped around her hands and wrists.

In the caption, she wrote, “My boys had to leave and go back to Maui. This is the way I express myself and pray through art, father who art in heaven. I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!”

Britney continued, "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house, it was horrible. It snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god."

Moreover, the pop icon also had a public dispute over her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s memoir.

