Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gets overwhelmed by dad's new music

Hailie Jade breaks down in tears over Eminem's latest tracks

  August 27, 2024


Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Scott, got overwhelmed after listening to his latest project.

On Aug 23, she reflected on her father’s track from latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on her Just a Little Shady podcast.

Hailie, 28, told co-host Brittany Ednie, about the music video of track Somebody Save Me featuring Jelly Roll, “I watched it in [its] entirety and I don't think I can do it again.”

“I definitely cry every time I hear it at all,” she added, “And actually, Brittany put the little commercial snippet on today and I was like, ‘Can you turn that down? Like, are you trying to make me cry?’ ”

Eminem talked about his battle with addiction and apologized to his children — Alaina Marie Scott, 31, and Stevie Laine Scott, 22, in Somebody Save Me.

He raps, “Hailie, I'm so sorry / I know I wasn't there for your first guitar recital. Didn't walk you down the aisle / Missed the birth of your first child / Your first podcast, lookin' down, sweetie / I'm so proud of how you turned out.”

Hailie admitted that she “audibly sobbed” after listening to her dad’s song.

