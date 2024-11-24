Victoria Beckham finally clarifies longstanding rumors about her strict diet

Victoria Beckham has candidly addressed longstanding rumours about her strict eating habits.
While conversing with The Telegraph, the Spice Girl alum shared the rare details of her strict diet patterns, after her husband, David Beckham, previously revealed that she has been eating the same thing for 25 years.
"Probably I did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable," she told the publication.
The mother of four added, "It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate."
Victoria revealed that she ate cassava, adding that she shared that she opted for this when she was 20s because she was self-conscious about her acne.
She omitted meat completely when she was eight years old, and subsequently removed wheat from her diet to improve her skin.
During a conversation with the River Café Table 4 podcast, the former English football team captain quipped that Victoria only eats "grilled fish and steamed vegetables" since he met her.
Victoria also said she used to cook when the family lived in Spain after David signed for Real Madrid in 2003.
"By not taking on anything I genuinely don't think I can do," she admitted.
"Oh, and by not cooking…Harper says I can burn water, so it's probably better for everyone that I don't," she quipped.
To note, Victoria also shares Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with David Beckham.