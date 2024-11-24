Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams thrill fans with surprise reunion

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland thrilled fans by reuniting with Michelle Williams for a surprise Destiny's Child moment.
On Thursday, the Hola crooner and the Brown Eyes singer attended the opening night of Death Becomes Her on Broadway.
Michelle Williams, the third member of the legendary girl group, was performing in the show and got a lovely visit from her friends from DC.
The CUFF IT singer’s mother, Tina Knowles also graced the event.Soon after she marked the attendance Beyoncé rushed to her Instagram account to post a video and a series of pictures from their reunion.
"My Belle," the 43-year-old captioned the post.
In a shared carousel, Michelle was spotted on stage, and the trio posing for the camera backstage.
The 99 Grammys nominee donned a low-key outfit, she wore grey hot pants with a matching gray sweater, and a grey coat paired with grey knee-high boots.
She complemented her outfit with a grey trucker cap and black-framed glasses, letting her blonde hair cascade down in beautiful waves to her waist.
For the night, Kelly opted for an all-purple look as she donned a dress with a matching dramatic fur coat, while Michelle was seen in her bright stage outfit.
To note, they occasionally mesmerized fans with their reunions since their split in 2006; they came back together for Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013 and her Coachella performance in 2018.