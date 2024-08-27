Durefishan Saleem's AI generated photo sparks social media frenzy

Durefishan Saleem's alleged teenage photo has sparked fans reaction.
An old photo of the Ishq Murshid actress has recently circulated on multiple social media outlets, stirring a new debate among fans.
The photo, which appeared to be AI generated is reportedly from an event, in which the Khaie actress appeared slightly chubby in a pink fancy dress.
Although she looked pretty attractive, the old look came under intense media scrutiny.
Some of the fans are convinced that the superstar's old look is AI generated and that everyone looks average during teenage years.
While others think that the old Durefishan is no different than the new one.
A handful of social media users are trolling the old look of the actress.
One Netizen wrote," The teenage pic is Durefishan?"
"Is it Dure?" another asked.
The third effused, "Durefishan looking Aatish Fishaan."
Merely days prior, the actress documented her weekend getaway on a hill with her friends and the sight was truly a vision.
Durefishan, who has become a sensation rose to fame with her blockbuster dramas Khaie and Ishq Murshid.
In the drama serial Ishq Murshid, Durefishan Saleem essayed the role of Shibra, a middle class girl who fell in love with a rich man.