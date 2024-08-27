Trending

Durefishan Saleem's AI generated photo sparks social media frenzy

Durefishan Saleem's viral teenage look has taken the internet by storm

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Durefishan Saleems alleged teenage photo sparks debate
Durefishan Saleem's alleged teenage photo sparks debate

Durefishan Saleem's alleged teenage photo has sparked fans reaction. 

An old photo of the Ishq Murshid actress has recently circulated on multiple social media outlets, stirring a new debate among fans.

The photo, which appeared to be AI generated is reportedly from an event, in which the Khaie actress appeared slightly chubby in a pink fancy dress. 

Although she looked pretty attractive, the old look came under intense media scrutiny. 

Some of the fans are convinced that the superstar's old look is AI generated and that everyone looks average during teenage years. 

While others think that the old Durefishan is no different than the new one. 

A handful of social media users are trolling the old look of the actress. 

One Netizen wrote," The teenage pic is Durefishan?" 

"Is it Dure?"  another asked. 

The third effused, "Durefishan looking Aatish Fishaan." 

Merely days prior, the actress documented her weekend getaway on a hill with her friends and the sight was truly a vision. 

Durefishan, who has become a sensation rose to fame with her blockbuster dramas Khaie and Ishq Murshid. 

In the drama serial Ishq Murshid, Durefishan Saleem essayed the role of Shibra, a middle class girl who fell in love with a rich man.

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development

Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Trending News

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Nataša Stankovic pens cryptic quote on love amid Hardik Pandya divorce
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Kartik Aaryan sheds light on his experience as outsider in the industry
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Ayeza Khan drops a MUSHY picture with husband Danish Taimoor
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Wahaj Ali shares his views on travelling in latest post
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Vicky Kaushal drops wife Katrina Kaif to the airport: Watch
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Mahira Khan flaunts hush-hush romance with husband on his birthday
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Kangana Ranaut spills she turned down role in Deepika Padukone's 'Ram Leela'
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's 'darling girl' Misha turns 8
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Rajkummar Rao shares his happiness over 'Stree 2' success
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out days after latter's controversial ramp walk
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Is Priyanka Chopra making a Bollywood comeback?