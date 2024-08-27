King Charles ‘deeply touched and moved by’ Prince William’s gesture

Prince William's heartwarming words had once left King Charles in tears.
The monarch admitted that his his eldest son the Prince of Wales made him super emotional just by his comments.
In ITV documentary Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall, William and Prince Harry's father opened up about his son.
The documentary also featured William conversing with second-generation farmer Mervyn Keeling. He said, "I've started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it's really important, the family angle, I really do."
After his remarks, the next scene features his majesty reflecting on the conversation between Willaim and the farmer.
As per Mirror, King said, "When I saw it, I couldn't believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile."
Charles and the future King share a really close bond, especially after the Duke of Sussex left the royal family.