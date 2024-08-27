Oasis SEALS comeback with CRAZIEST reconciliation stunt ever

Oasis brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher ‘sealed’ their reconciliation by pulling off a wild stunt that sent lasting waves of shock around the world!
The two shared a video, highlighting their rebuilt bond with a sequence of upcoming comeback gigs lined up together.
Along with this, they shared a mega lip-to-lip moment on camera to prove that the patch up between them is very real.
As per Daily Mail, Oasis’ reunion was broadcasted earlier today, on Tuesday, where rumors about their 2025 Glastonbury Music Festival performance at Wembley Stadium were confirmed.
Liam Gallagher and his brother are set to tour around the United Kingdom after breaking Taylor Swift’s record of eight shows next year.
Caption aptly decided for the kissy-wissy video was, “This is it, this is happening.”
In a voiceover, Noel Gallagher could be heard saying, “Me and him are like telepathic... you know what I mean? I know my brother better than anybody else.”
“When both come together, you have greatness,” Liam Gallagher added.
Then, the duo chanted together, “We made people feel something that was indefinable. I’d do it all again in a f**king heartbeat!”
“This is it, this is happening. People will never, ever forget the way that you make them feel,” they concluded, leaving fans pumped with a Wonderwall feeling.