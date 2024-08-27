Entertainment

Oasis SEALS comeback with CRAZIEST reconciliation stunt ever

Oasis brothers Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher go down on each other

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024


Oasis brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher ‘sealed’ their reconciliation by pulling off a wild stunt that sent lasting waves of shock around the world!

The two shared a video, highlighting their rebuilt bond with a sequence of upcoming comeback gigs lined up together.

Along with this, they shared a mega lip-to-lip moment on camera to prove that the patch up between them is very real.

As per Daily Mail, Oasis’ reunion was broadcasted earlier today, on Tuesday, where rumors about their 2025 Glastonbury Music Festival performance at Wembley Stadium were confirmed.

Liam Gallagher and his brother are set to tour around the United Kingdom after breaking Taylor Swift’s record of eight shows next year.

Caption aptly decided for the kissy-wissy video was, “This is it, this is happening.”

In a voiceover, Noel Gallagher could be heard saying, “Me and him are like telepathic... you know what I mean? I know my brother better than anybody else.”

“When both come together, you have greatness,” Liam Gallagher added.

Then, the duo chanted together, “We made people feel something that was indefinable. I’d do it all again in a f**king heartbeat!”

“This is it, this is happening. People will never, ever forget the way that you make them feel,” they concluded, leaving fans pumped with a Wonderwall feeling.

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development

Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Entertainment News

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Kanye West hit with another lawsuit as teenagers made unique demands
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Halle Berry’s ex slams her sole custody bid as ‘draconian’ in ongoing dispute
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Keke Palmer gives hilarious response to pregnancy query on her birthday post
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Oasis' Noel, Liam Gallagher announces comeback shows, ending 15-year split
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Nicola Peltz ‘proudly’ supports BFF Selena Gomez's 'Emilia Pérez'
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gets overwhelmed by dad's new music
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Taylor Swift gushes over Charli XCX's talent amid feud rumours
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Joe Jonas addresses rumors about his first solo upcoming music album
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Jennifer Lopez takes ‘incredibly difficult’ decision amid Ben Affleck divorce