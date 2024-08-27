Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega has shut down rumours. linking her to Johnny Depp, firmly stating, "I don't know that person."
While conversing with BuzzFeed, the Wednesday star addressed the rumours that originally went viral on social media last summer.
When asked what the "craziest rumour" she has heard about herself was, Ortega replied, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It’s so insane to me. I never said anything like that.”
The Scream VI star added, “I thought that that was pretty hilarious. I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny…’ and I laughed because I don’t know that person.”
Notably, Ortega was initially connected to Depp, 61, via the celebrity Instagram account DeuxMoi last summer. The Pirates of Caribbean actor's agent refuted the rumour, though.
“Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her,” Depp’s rep told NME in August 2023.
They added, “He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumous that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”
However, Tim Burton, who is directing Ortega in the next Beetlejuice sequel, collaborates with both Depp and Ortega.
Ortega portrays Lydia Deetz's daughter Astrid Deetz, played by Winona Ryder. In addition, Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara play the same characters from the 1988 cult favourite.