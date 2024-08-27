Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Philip’s final moments: new book clarifies

Queen Elizabeth couldn’t make it in time to reach husband Prince Philip’s bedside as he breathe his last few moments in this world.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth has revealed in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait that tabloids had informed that the late Queen was present with her spouse that morning.
“In fact, I don’t believe she was,” the author claimed, refuting those reports.
He added, “Prince Philip had been in a hospital bed, set up in his dressing room at Windsor Castle. That morning, he went to the bathroom, helped by a nurse.”
When the Duke of Edinburgh came back, he felt a little faint, and so asked for the caregiver’s help to get back in bed.
Noting his frail condition, the royal staff quickly informed Queen Elizabeth to come and see her husband, but she was sleeping at the time!
Gyles Brandreth went on, “The nurse called the Duke’s valet and the Queen’s page, Paul Whybrew, for help — and he died before the Queen could be called.”
“The Queen wasn’t yet up. And she wasn’t called until after a doctor had come and pronounced the Duke dead,” he concluded.