Royal

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Philip’s final moments: new book clarifies

Queen Elizabeth’s presence at Prince Philip’s bedside refuted by royal biographer

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024


Queen Elizabeth couldn’t make it in time to reach husband Prince Philip’s bedside as he breathe his last few moments in this world.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth has revealed in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait that tabloids had informed that the late Queen was present with her spouse that morning.

“In fact, I don’t believe she was,” the author claimed, refuting those reports.

He added, “Prince Philip had been in a hospital bed, set up in his dressing room at Windsor Castle. That morning, he went to the bathroom, helped by a nurse.”

When the Duke of Edinburgh came back, he felt a little faint, and so asked for the caregiver’s help to get back in bed.

Noting his frail condition, the royal staff quickly informed Queen Elizabeth to come and see her husband, but she was sleeping at the time!

Gyles Brandreth went on, “The nurse called the Duke’s valet and the Queen’s page, Paul Whybrew, for help — and he died before the Queen could be called.”

“The Queen wasn’t yet up. And she wasn’t called until after a doctor had come and pronounced the Duke dead,” he concluded.

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Philip’s final moments: new book clarifies

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Philip’s final moments: new book clarifies
NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict

NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict
Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ hits 10 with massive surprise treat

Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ hits 10 with massive surprise treat
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection

Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection

Royal News

Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Princess Kate's younger brother James Middleton makes special and emotional plea
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
King Charles ‘deeply touched and moved by’ Prince William’s gesture
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Prince Harry applies for ‘common man job’ in America
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Prince Edward, Princess Sophie fill ‘absence’ of Kate Middleton, King Charles
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
King Charles believes latest throne coins are ‘bad juju’
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
King Charles takes HUGE decision about Prince Andrew’s Royal estate
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Meghan Markle saves Prince Harry from swarm of village locals
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
King Charles improved relations with Meghan Markle on latest visit
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Prince William debuts sleek new style at Balmoral
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
King Charles seeks to mend rift with Prince Harry?