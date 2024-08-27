Royal

Meghan Markle’s royal venture more profitable than Prince William’s mega projects

Prince William reduced to ‘work shy Willy’ by Meghan Markle

Prince William’s projects for the royal family have been beaten Meghan Markle’s big puff of wind.

The Royal Foundation’s newly published annual reported from 2023 has shown that the Duchess of Sussex’s charity cookbook named Together earned a total of £84,540 last year.

Although it was launched back in 2018, the printing is still making big bucks because of soaring popularity.

As per Express UK, figures show that Meghan Markle’s venture earned much more than what the royal family raised through Mental Health & Emergency Responders programmes and other funds.

In fact, she left Prince William lacking way back in this speedy race!

The annual reported has shown that the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot prize brought in a value of under £1.3 million.

His homeless project meanwhile got under £1.6 million.

But these were not as profitable because £1.5 million had been spent on each separately.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle’s cookbook project raised £911,000 in profit, going on to find more worth than Prince William.

While the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t yet launched her Netflix cooking show yet, it’s now expected that it will perform just as well.

