Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ drops chilling teaser of Menendez brothers’ murders

Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is unveiling creepy glimpses with its latest teaser!
On Tuesday, August 27, Netflix dropped the first ever look into its gruesome crime thriller, which promises to send chills down the audience's spine.
“When picture perfect isn’t. MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY coming September 19,” the video streaming platform captioned.
The TV series is the second installment of the Monster anthology series, where Murphy and Ian Brennan will take over a high-profile case once again that shocked the nation in the 90s.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which is based on the real-life case of the Menendez brothers, will offer a detailed look into one of the most gruesome murders in history.
The series revolves around the story of two brothers who murdered their parents on August 20, 1989. It covers the brutal crimes and the brothers’ conviction for the first-degree murder, leading to life sentences without parole.
“I mean, I'm intrigued, and yet I don't want to see it,” commented a viewer on the teaser.
Another wrote, “Omg! So powerful! Cannot wait to watch. Perfect casting for these roles.”
Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which features Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Cooper Koch in the show, is slated to release on September 19, 2024.