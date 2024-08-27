Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ hits 10 with massive surprise treat

Ariana Grande’s My Everything is turning 10, and she’s celebrating big time!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, the American singer, songwriter, and actress posted a carousel of images as she rang in a decade of her second studio album.
The Eternal Sunshine artist treated her 377 million followers with a massive surprise—“Digital Bundles” of her album.
“The ten-year celebration continues! Digital bundles of the My Everything singles are now out + a cappella and instrumental versions for you to enjoy,” captioned the singer.
She further penned, “And icymi ~ limited tenth anniversary edition 2LP vinyl with ‘Too Close’ and ‘Cadillac Song’ are also available at shop.arianagrande.com and is available on streaming.”
Extending a heartfelt gratitude to her fans, the Imperfect for You singer wrote, “I love you all so very much, and I am deeply, eternally grateful.”
Grande’s surprise made her fans nostalgic, who reminisced about the time when the album was released.
“I still cannot wrap my head around the fact that it’s been 10 years... We really grew up together like that,” penned one of the fans.
Another wrote, “I remember this era like it was yesterday. 10 years is crazy!”
The third commented, “Wosh! That rolling stone review just brought back so many memories.”
“I remember my first time seeing you perform live. It was October 2014. Ten years!!! You’re our everything,” the fourth expressed.