Princess Diana’s upcoming docuseries promises SHOCKING revelations

Princess Diana’s shocking ‘untold stories’ to be exposed in EverWonder Studio’s new docuseries

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Princess Diana’s forthcoming docuseries is promising to expose the untold secrets of the late princess’ life and tragic death!

On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Deadline exclusively reported that Ian Orefice and Jeff Zucker’s EverWonder Studio is collaborating with Emma Cooper’s Empress Films to work on a docuseries based on the late Princess of Wales’ fatal car crash.

The series, titled “Who Killed Diana?” will delve into the events surrounding the princess’ death on August 31, 1997.

It is also reported that the makers will include rare interviews and new revelations about the case that has fascinated the world for years with its enduring mystery.

Talking about the docuseries, Cooper expressed, “Exploring legendary women through investigative journalistic documentaries is a passion of mine,” adding, “Just as we did with The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, we’ve taken a story the world thought it knew and uncovered hidden truths.”

She further continued, “I am committed to approaching this beloved and iconic woman’s story with fresh perspectives, new voices, and previously untold information. I couldn’t have asked for better partners than Ian, Jon, and the entire Everworder team, who have become true collaborators.”

