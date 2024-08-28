Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is still reeling with the pain caused by his estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, but wants the Royal Family to forgive them and reconcile.
Kate reportedly wants to take any risk which involves mending rift with Harry, even the wrath of her husband Prince William, who is still at loggerheads with the duke.
A source has exclusively told RadarOnline that, "Kate is worried sick about Harry and willing to risk the wrath of her husband and the Firm to do what she believes is the right thing."
The insider continued, "She [is] pushing for forgiveness and worries the royals are being too harsh."
In the wake of her ongoing cancer battle, the royal family is protecting Kate from the intense drama surrounding her family and Harry.
The source noted, "Kate has been shielded from the increasing drama... for quite a while now because people just don't want to stress her out as she deals with her health.”
However as per the insider, Kate doesn’t want to be out of the loop anymore.
Kate Middleton, who made a rare public appearance in Balmoral's Crathie Church on Sunday announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and stepped back from her official royal duties.