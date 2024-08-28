Royal

Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer

Kate Middleton takes final decision to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer
Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is still reeling with the pain caused by his estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, but wants the Royal Family to forgive them and reconcile.

Kate reportedly wants to take any risk which involves mending rift with Harry, even the wrath of her husband Prince William, who is still at loggerheads with the duke.

A source has exclusively told RadarOnline that, "Kate is worried sick about Harry and willing to risk the wrath of her husband and the Firm to do what she believes is the right thing."

The insider continued, "She [is] pushing for forgiveness and worries the royals are being too harsh."

In the wake of her ongoing cancer battle, the royal family is protecting Kate from the intense drama surrounding her family and Harry.

The source noted, "Kate has been shielded from the increasing drama... for quite a while now because people just don't want to stress her out as she deals with her health.”

However as per the insider, Kate doesn’t want to be out of the loop anymore.

Kate Middleton, who made a rare public appearance in Balmoral's Crathie Church on Sunday announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and stepped back from her official royal duties. 

Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud

Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer

Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer
Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden

Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss

5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss

Royal News

5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Meghan Markle’s royal venture more profitable than Prince William’s mega projects
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Princess Diana’s upcoming docuseries promises SHOCKING revelations
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Lady Louise Windsor recognized for 'pivotal' contribution to historic royal event
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Royal Fans find surprising detail in Princess Kate's Balmoral Church outfit
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Philip’s final moments: new book clarifies
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Princess Kate's younger brother James Middleton makes special and emotional plea
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
King Charles ‘deeply touched and moved by’ Prince William’s gesture
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Prince Harry applies for ‘common man job’ in America
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Prince Edward, Princess Sophie fill ‘absence’ of Kate Middleton, King Charles