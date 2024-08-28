World

Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky views an international peace summit as a key venue for negotiations

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Ukraines Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden
Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is potentially planning to visit the United States in September to meet US President Joe Biden.

As per Reuters, during a news conference on Tuesday, Zelenskiy hinted that he plans to discuss the peace strategy with US Vice President Kamala Harris and possibly with Republican candidate Donald Trump.

According to Zelensky, the ongoing conflict with Russia will eventually be resolved through dialogue.

Zelenskiy explained that Ukraine's recent incursion into Russia's Kursk region is part of a broader plan, which also includes economic and diplomatic measures.

He said, "The main point of this plan is to force Russia to end the war. And I want that very much - (that it would be) fair for Ukraine."

Although Zelenskiy did not provide specifics about the next steps, he views an international peace summit as a key venue for negotiations.

In addition to this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on August 19 that talks are unlikely following Ukraine's significant incursion into Russia's Kursk region on August 6.

Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud

Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer

Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer
Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden

Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss

5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss

World News

5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Mexico suspends ties with US, Canadian Embassies over judicial reform dispute
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Russia warns US of world war three risk over Ukraine’s missile support
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Kier Starmer warns UK citizens about ‘painful’ October budget
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Trump slams Biden and Harris for 'catastrophic' exit from Afghanistan
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Mark Zuckerberg claims Biden government pressured Meta to censor COVID content
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
UN chief sounds alarm on devastating consequences of rising seas
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Akron police release bodycam video of officer fatally shooting suspected thief
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’