Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is potentially planning to visit the United States in September to meet US President Joe Biden.
As per Reuters, during a news conference on Tuesday, Zelenskiy hinted that he plans to discuss the peace strategy with US Vice President Kamala Harris and possibly with Republican candidate Donald Trump.
According to Zelensky, the ongoing conflict with Russia will eventually be resolved through dialogue.
Zelenskiy explained that Ukraine's recent incursion into Russia's Kursk region is part of a broader plan, which also includes economic and diplomatic measures.
He said, "The main point of this plan is to force Russia to end the war. And I want that very much - (that it would be) fair for Ukraine."
Although Zelenskiy did not provide specifics about the next steps, he views an international peace summit as a key venue for negotiations.
In addition to this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on August 19 that talks are unlikely following Ukraine's significant incursion into Russia's Kursk region on August 6.