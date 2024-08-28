Trending

Hania Aamir steps out for adventure at Griya Beji waterfall, Bali

Hania Aamir's latest Bali carousel is all about fun, frolic and adventure

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Hania Aamir steps out for adventure at Griya Beji waterfall, Bali
Hania Aamir steps out for adventure at Griya Beji waterfall, Bali 

Hania Aamir's latest outing is full of fun and frolic! 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Pakistan's dimple queen dropped a bunch of photos featuring her fun day out at the waterfall.

The pictures featured Hania living the moment to the fullest as she posed and showered amidst the gorgeous backdrop of the Griya Beji waterfall in Bali. 

For the adventures, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress wore a maroon outfit and had her hair tied in a bun. 

As usual, she went makeup free but her million-dollar smile and excitement did the talking. 


Her ardent fans could not stop but swoon over Hania's Bali diaries in the comments section of her post. 

One wrote, " Isn't she giving the vibe of Avantika of bahubali??" 

" She is the prettiest," penned the second. 

" How are you so adventurous," effused the third. 

For the unversed, the superstar is loving everything about Bali as her social media feed says it all. 

Days prior, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress was busy befriending monkeys at a forest in Bali. 

On the work front, Hania Aamir is currently starring alongside Fahad Mustafa in drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage ends due to THIS reason

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage ends due to THIS reason

Trump to face revised charges in Jan. 6 case as prosecutor files reworked indictment

Trump to face revised charges in Jan. 6 case as prosecutor files reworked indictment
Hania Aamir steps out for adventure at Griya Beji waterfall, Bali

Hania Aamir steps out for adventure at Griya Beji waterfall, Bali

Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud

Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud

Trending News

Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood’s dark side: ‘Hopeless and jealous of talent’
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Hania Aamir takes hilarious dig at 'Kabhi Main Kbhi Tum' costar Emmad Irfani
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Nataša Stankovic pens cryptic quote on love amid Hardik Pandya divorce
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Kartik Aaryan sheds light on his experience as outsider in the industry
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Ayeza Khan drops a MUSHY picture with husband Danish Taimoor
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Wahaj Ali shares his views on travelling in latest post
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Durefishan Saleem's AI generated photo sparks social media frenzy
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Vicky Kaushal drops wife Katrina Kaif to the airport: Watch
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Priyanka Chopra bids Mumbai 'goodbye' after short solo trip
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Mahira Khan flaunts hush-hush romance with husband on his birthday
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Kangana Ranaut spills she turned down role in Deepika Padukone's 'Ram Leela'
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's 'darling girl' Misha turns 8