Hania Aamir steps out for adventure at Griya Beji waterfall, Bali 

Hania Aamir's latest outing is full of fun and frolic!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Pakistan's dimple queen dropped a bunch of photos featuring her fun day out at the waterfall.
The pictures featured Hania living the moment to the fullest as she posed and showered amidst the gorgeous backdrop of the Griya Beji waterfall in Bali.
For the adventures, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress wore a maroon outfit and had her hair tied in a bun.
As usual, she went makeup free but her million-dollar smile and excitement did the talking.
Her ardent fans could not stop but swoon over Hania's Bali diaries in the comments section of her post.
One wrote, " Isn't she giving the vibe of Avantika of bahubali??"
" She is the prettiest," penned the second.
" How are you so adventurous," effused the third.
For the unversed, the superstar is loving everything about Bali as her social media feed says it all.
Days prior, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress was busy befriending monkeys at a forest in Bali.
On the work front, Hania Aamir is currently starring alongside Fahad Mustafa in drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.