Trending

Maya Ali stresses on importance of 'being grateful'

Maya Ali is having a whale of a time with her family in Glasgow, United Kingdom

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Maya Ali is having a whale of a time with her family in Glasgow, United Kingdom
Maya Ali is having a whale of a time with her family in Glasgow, United Kingdom 

Maya Ali, who is currently making precious memories with her family in Glasgow, urged fans to be 'always grateful' about even the small things in life. 

Turning to Instagram on Tuesday, Ali dropped a series of pictures acing her fashion game. 

While out and about walking city streets and gardens, the Diyar-e-Dil actress wore a matching ensemble that fully accentuated her curves and slim figure. 

She paired a multicoloured bag with her dress adding more appeal. 

While she went heavy in makeup her short hair cut also added appeal. 

" Always grateful," Maya captioned her Glasgow photo dump. 


The superstar's 8.1 M followers penned a series of comments to showcase their admiration for her stance on being grateful. 

Others showered love on her for being the ultimate family girl and gorgeous lady. 

By her modern dressing and love for life and family the Parey Hut Love star proved she is always thankful. 

This ain't it for the superstar as she documented 'happy times' in Glasgow. 

Previously, Maya Ali turned up the heat in a branded fully embroidered cream and gold outfit for a photoshoo

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

Trending News

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Shraddha Kapoor's new residence: Unknown fact about her new place UNVEILED
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Iqra Aziz spotted at Islamabad airport in midst of monsoon season
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Jacqueline Fernandez shares nostalgic childhood photo 'Forging Ahead'
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Hania Aamir steps out for adventure at Griya Beji waterfall, Bali
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood’s dark side: ‘Hopeless and jealous of talent’
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Hania Aamir takes hilarious dig at 'Kabhi Main Kbhi Tum' costar Emmad Irfani
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Nataša Stankovic pens cryptic quote on love amid Hardik Pandya divorce
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Kartik Aaryan sheds light on his experience as outsider in the industry
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Ayeza Khan drops a MUSHY picture with husband Danish Taimoor
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Wahaj Ali shares his views on travelling in latest post
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Durefishan Saleem's AI generated photo sparks social media frenzy