Maya Ali stresses on importance of 'being grateful'

Maya Ali, who is currently making precious memories with her family in Glasgow, urged fans to be 'always grateful' about even the small things in life.
Turning to Instagram on Tuesday, Ali dropped a series of pictures acing her fashion game.
While out and about walking city streets and gardens, the Diyar-e-Dil actress wore a matching ensemble that fully accentuated her curves and slim figure.
She paired a multicoloured bag with her dress adding more appeal.
While she went heavy in makeup her short hair cut also added appeal.
" Always grateful," Maya captioned her Glasgow photo dump.
The superstar's 8.1 M followers penned a series of comments to showcase their admiration for her stance on being grateful.
Others showered love on her for being the ultimate family girl and gorgeous lady.
By her modern dressing and love for life and family the Parey Hut Love star proved she is always thankful.
This ain't it for the superstar as she documented 'happy times' in Glasgow.
Previously, Maya Ali turned up the heat in a branded fully embroidered cream and gold outfit for a photoshoo