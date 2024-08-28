Angelina Jolie beams with pride for Zahara after her latest achievement 

Angelina Jolie expressed her deep pride in her daughter Zahara, 19, as she continues her journey at Spelman College.
Following the footage of Jolie's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt dancing at Spelman College's Welcome Back Jam with her Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority sisters, a source shared with PEOPLE that "Angelina is proud of her, her AKA sisters, and all of the extraordinary young women at Spelman."
Zahara can be seen dancing with seven of her sorority sisters in a new video that she took part in during the Spelman Class of 2028's AKA Leadership Night. In November 2023, the 19-year-old became a member of the sorority.
In front of a sizable gathering, she announced herself as a new member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Mu Pi chapter in an Essence video, saying, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”
Additionally, in July 2022, Jolie, 49, who is divorced from Brad Pitt, initially revealed that her daughter will be attending Spelman.
She and Pitt are parents to Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 18, and the twins, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16, along with Zahara.