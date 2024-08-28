Trending

Iqra Aziz spotted at Islamabad airport in midst of monsoon season

Iqra Aziz rings in the next leg of monsoon strain in Islamabad

  by Web Desk
  August 28, 2024
Iqra Aziz rings in the next leg of monsoon strain in Islamabad
Iqra Aziz rings in the next leg of monsoon strain in Islamabad 

Iqra Aziz will be making most of the monsoon season in Islamabad and her latest carousel is proof. 

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Mannat Murad actress shared three images featuring precious moments as she exits Islamabad airport. 

In the first click, Aziz turned selfie queen from inside the car with her no makeup look on display while in the next the diva offered a close peek into her airport OOTD, which consisted of dark blue denim jeans and white sneakers. 


The third therefore was a shot of beautiful Islamabad as black rain clouds hovered. 

As Aziz' new post goes viral, her ardent fans were quick enough to praise her look for the day. 

" Natural beauty," one fan commented. 

" Slaying," penned another.

Another wrote, "True example of real beauty." 

Lately, Aziz captured special moments from her short Ohio trip. 

For the unversed, Iqra Aziz is an avid traveller, who often documents special moments. 

On the professional front, Iqra Aziz has her first Netflix project titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo lined up. 

